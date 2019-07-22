We Just Swam Against the Tide in This Test Match: England Coach Robinson

England Women head coach Mark Robinson feels his team missed a trick by not adapting to conditions quickly on Day 1 as Australia managed to retain the Ashes after the Taunton Test ended in a draw.
The home team allowed Australia to amass 420 for 8 (decl) in the first innings and from there on could never make a comeback in this encounter. Having lost all the three ODIs, England had to split the four points on offer in this Test and that has allowed Australia to take an unassailable 8-2 lead.
"We lost the toss which was probably the start of things going wrong in that sense. We just swam against the tide this game but I can't fault the girls for their effort, they've given absolutely everything but sometimes you come up short," Robinson told Sky Sports.
"It's a little bit the story of the series, we haven't been able to settle quickly enough. Brunty was outstanding on that first morning but everyone else took a while.
"We beat the bat a lot but we were patchy in that first session and by the time we bowled well after lunch, the Australians were beginning to lock the door. That first session, we shelled two catches, Sophie should be catching that for the big wicket of Healy and the captain drops Lanning.
"As I say, the ball did a bit, we beat the bat but we missed a trick really. As the game developed we bowled well but we didn't get the breaks that we needed."
England batters didn't really show any intent while batting and only managed 275 for 9 (decl) in 107.1 overs. Robinson however said that the game situation and the conditions made life difficult for them.
"You feel a bit for your batters because we were trying to force the issue on a wicket that doesn't allow you to force the issue against a ball that ends up looking like a sock after about 50 overs," he said.
The hosts looked short in all the three departments during this Test but Robinson believes it's their 0-3 defeat in the ODIs that have ultimately cost them the Ashes.
"It wasn't about this game, it was about those first two games when you've got a great chance to win," he added.
"You come into this with everything to play for but you need things to go your way. The girls have prepared brilliantly, they've done everything they can but sometimes you come up short, that's how it is.
"We had three ODIs in six crazy days which have cost us as a team. We played great cricket for the majority of four years as a team, that's nothing to do with me, but as a team we've played really well.
"We've lost three games, we've drawn this one and we've got three T20s and we're playing a very, very good team. We've got to try, and hopefully we've started with this game, stop the bleeding and start to turn momentum and turn that ship around by playing well in these T20 games."
