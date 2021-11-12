‘We Knew That Neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka Are Stronger Than Them’: Sehwag Explains What Helped India Beat SL in 2011 WC

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has revealed that India was confident of beating Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, and the reason for their positive mindset was them coming over dominant Australia in the quarterfinals.

Speaking with Cricbuzz before the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal game between Australia and Pakistan, the former India opener recalled how India went into the final of the 2011 World Cup with a winning attitude.

“When we used to have a chat in the Indian camp, we were talking about how we can defeat Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“When Sri Lanka reached the final, we were sure of winning because when Gary Kirsten was the coach, we played many matches against Sri Lanka and recorded many wins. We had a clear mindset that we will win the World Cup, we just had to play to our potential on the big day,” he added.

Sri Lanka had advanced into the finals of the 2011 World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the semifinal. India followed the Island nation by beating Pakistan in the second semifinal of the tournament.

The final was held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, with the iconic winning shot coming from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“See when we defeated Australia in the 50-over World Cup, we knew that neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka are stronger than them. If we can defeat them, we can defeat the other two as well. We knew we could win the World Cup. So that was our mindset after the win against Australia,” Sehwag concluded.

India became the first team in 2011 to win the 50-over World Cup on their home soil. Dhoni was awarded man of the match for his 91 off 79, while Yuvraj Singh was honoured with player of the tournament. He scored 362 runs and clinched 15 wickets in the 2011 ICC event.

