Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

We Lacked in Bowling Department: Misbah-ul-Haq

They had earlier beaten Pakistan 2-0 in the T20I series as well.

IANS |December 3, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
We Lacked in Bowling Department: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan were thrashed 2-0 in the just concluded Test series against Australia as they were completely outclassed by the hosts in both the Tests. Pakistan head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the form of some of the main players in the team is a major cause for concern.

"It is a worry for us, Yasir and Abbas are our main bowlers and some of our main batsmen like Azhar, their form is also concerning for us. We lacked a lot in the bowling department, we couldn't build any pressure and dismiss the Australian batsmen, this has always been a problem for us here," Misbah said on PCB's podcast.

When asked what was the way of improvement for the Green Brigade, Misbah said: "To be successful here, we need to improve and know how to bowl in these conditions. With batting, there's some technical adjustments that are needed here, your scoring areas change so we have to look at that in future."

"Overall, if we look at the series, Australia were the much better team in their own conditions," he added.

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second and final Test of the two-match series at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. With the win, the Aussies clinched the two-match series 2-0 and increased their victory tally in Day/Night Tests to 6-0.

They had earlier beaten Pakistan 2-0 in the T20I series as well.

Australia vs PakistanMisbah-ul-Haq

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more