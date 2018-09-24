We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership

Loading...
After the match, Sharma and Dhawan spoke to head coach Ravi Shastri for BCCI.tv, recollecting the partnership which Dhawan described as a ‘proud moment that I will recall when I get old.’
“They have a good fast bowling attack and we waited for 10-15 overs before going for the big shots. We have played with each other a lot and work on autopilot mode now. Hopefully we can go on like this in the future and out partnership can continue to serve India,” said Dhawan.
Skipper Sharma added that the pitch got better to bat on as the game progressed and that it was important for any player who got in to make the most of the conditions.
“The pitch was good and I felt it got slightly better under the lights. The left-right combination helps and playing the new ball was very important. We understood the threat posed by Pakistani bowlers and we kept rotating the strike,” he said.
Ravi Shastri presents the Hitman & Gabbar Show.
Sharma also gave a glimpse of what goes on in the centre as he revealed the conversation he and Dhawan have between the overs.
“First 5 overs we talk about cricket, discuss what we need to do, where we take singles and which fielders we can out under pressure. After that, it’s better to leave Dhawan alone,” he added.
Coach Shastri ended the interview in his own style, asking the boys to save the best for the last!
