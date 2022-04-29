'We Look at Him in a Finisher Role': Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise on Rovman Powell For Taking DC Home

The target of 147 seemed small but it wasn’t an easy nut to crack for the Delhi Capitals. During the chase, Delhi Capitals looked in trouble twice but ultimately, it was Rovman Powell’s finishing tough that took them home.

After losing two wickets in quick succession, David Warner (42) and Lalit Yadav (22) rescued the side from a 17/2, guiding them to 82/1 before they lost three wickets for two runs. Axar Patel (24) and Rovman Powell (33 not out) then did enough to pull them through to 150/6 in 19 overs after Kuldeep Yadav (4/14) and Mistafizur Rahman (3/18) shared seven wickets to restrict Knight Riders to a modest 146/9 in 20 overs.

DC captain Rishabh Pant said he was confident of their chances of winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders despite his team being reduced to 84/5 at one time.

“Obviously we were thinking that we lost too many wickets in the middle, but if we take the game deep because there were not enough runs needed at that point, then we thought if we take it deep we will get across the line. Obviously, it’s good to have Marsh back. But Khaleel got injured in the last match. Once he’s back, I think we will be 100 percent,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Pant praised Rovman Powell for his role as a finisher as he saw the team to victory.

“Most of all we have thought about time to give him a certain number of overs. But in these kinds of situations when you lose too many wickets, he has to come in. But we look at him in a finisher role and he has done well for us,” he said.

“We are not thinking too much about the points table. We are taking it one match at a time. We can be clearer with our plans because when you are under pressure if you are clear with your plans, that one or two extra boundaries can be the difference in the match. That’s something we are working on, a little bit more energy in the field,” he added.

