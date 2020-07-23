Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

‘We Love to Take Them Out for a Spin,’ Says Krunal Pandya Sharing a Pic of His Favourite Bike and Car

Indian cricketers Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya often create buzz on social media. Their love for bikes and SUVs is known to their followers.

Trending Desk |July 23, 2020, 9:31 PM IST
Recently, Krunal took to Instagram to share a picture of a bike and a car, which Pandya brothers have been driving for years (maybe since their struggling days).

The image shows Krunal sitting on a bike and Hardik in a car.

The caption of the photo reads, “We love to take them out for a spin which makes us nostalgic and takes us back down memory lane.”

The brothers caught everybody’s attention when they booked a charter plane to pay a surprise visit to former Indian captain MS Dhoni in Ranchi on his 39th birthday. Dhoni celebrated his birthday which falls on July 7 at his Ranchi home. The former skipper’s wife Sakshi posted a picture of birthday celebrations two days ago on Instagram. Sharing the image, Sakshi wrote, “Missing the happy squad!” In the picture, Hardik can be seen lying on a couch, while Dhoni, Krunal and his wife Pankhuri give a random pose.

Missing the happy squad !

Hardik has not been seen in action for quite some time due to injury. He played his last game in September 2019 against South Africa. It was a T20I match.

Krunal and Hardik’s fans expect them to see in the Indian Premier League which has been shifted to the UAE.

There is also no surety if Hardik will be joining team India for the tour of Australia in December.

