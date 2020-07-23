‘We Love to Take Them Out for a Spin,’ Says Krunal Pandya Sharing a Pic of His Favourite Bike and Car

Indian cricketers Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya often create buzz on social media. Their love for bikes and SUVs is known to their followers.
Recently, Krunal took to Instagram to share a picture of a bike and a car, which Pandya brothers have been driving for years (maybe since their struggling days).
The image shows Krunal sitting on a bike and Hardik in a car.
The caption of the photo reads, “We love to take them out for a spin which makes us nostalgic and takes us back down memory lane.”
Hardik has not been seen in action for quite some time due to injury. He played his last game in September 2019 against South Africa. It was a T20I match.
Krunal and Hardik’s fans expect them to see in the Indian Premier League which has been shifted to the UAE.
There is also no surety if Hardik will be joining team India for the tour of Australia in December.
