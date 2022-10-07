'We Must Give Credit to Their Domestic System': Kamran Akmal Hails India's Bench Strength

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal heaped huge praise on the Team India management for building up a strong structure in domestic cricket which helped them create a big talent pool. In the past couple of years, India have managed to display a strong bench strength by playing two series at the same time.

In the current scenario, the senior players have already left for Australia to get their preparations start for the upcoming T20 World Cup, while the second-string players are currently playing a three-match ODI series against a full-strength South Africa side. The solid domestic cricket structure and rise of the Indian Premier League have helped India create a big pool of talented players who are good enough to play against any side.

ALSO READ: ‘Will be Difficult for Selectors to Get Right Team For 2023 World Cup’ – VVS Laxman

Akmal is highly impressed with BCCI for the way they managed to set up a system where young players looked all confident when they enter the international stage. He feels India even have some players ready for Test cricket too.

“It’s a great sign for India that they have two teams ready. One team is playing the ODI series against South Africa, and the other has reached Australia for the T20 World Cup. It’s not just white-ball cricket, they have players ready for Test cricket as well. They have a very sound policy, and we must give credit to their domestic system. It is surprising to see how big a talent pool they have managed to create,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

The veteran wicketkeeper talked about the first ODI between India and South Africa where the visitors managed to register a close 9-run victory. It turned out to be a tight match where the young Indian players gave a tough fight to full-strength Proteas.

“South Africa won the game by nine runs. They survived the tough phases as the conditions were difficult because of the rain. They were able to do that because they have their full-strength side and all their main players are playing in the series,” he added.



Akmal suggested that India might have won the match if the senior players were part of the team.

“While they were up against a second-string Indian team, they had to work very hard for the win, just like they would have had to against India’s main team. If India’s main players were there, they would have chased down this target,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here