'We Need to Have a Pool of Max 15 Players'-Former Selector Wants to Avert Too Much Chop And Change Ahead Of World Cup

As India take on Bangladesh starting Sunday, the seniors like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are all set to return and so does one question. What will be the team combination for the first ODI on December 4 as return of bigwigs mean it will be hard to play the same eleven which took on New Zealand. With multiple teams, the management has too many option to deal with.

For instance, in middle order, the management has a lot of options in Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda. In the end, only three will form the core and with the presence of Rahul and Virat, that seems an unlikely outcome.

Also Read: ‘Management Played With Ambati Rayudu’s Career, Then There Was Unmukt Chand’-Former Cricketer Compares Sanju Samson With India Discards

Former cricketer and selector Saba Karim was asked if having multiple teams are causing a concern.

“We have been forced to take such decisions(creating separate teams) because of the pandemic that hit us. We had to field multiple teams. And another factor that came into the picture was injuries to some of our experienced players plus the workload,” he told in an audio call organised by Sony-official broadcasters of India’s tour to Bangladesh.

He said the management must pick 15-20 players leading to the World Cup and focus on only the selected bunch. As it will help these players to play with no insecurities.

Also Read: ‘This is Demoralising for Sanju Samson, He Is Treated Like An Average Cricketer’

“But right now the focus should be the upcoming World Cup 2023. We need to have a pool of maximum 15 players. And these players will be our focus and needs to be given specific roles.”

“And once you have that trust coming in, the players can also play freely. Without really being bothered about the playing eleven. That’s the environment we need to build,” he added.

He said the Indian team needs restructuring as far as the white ball cricket is concerned.

Also Read: ‘He Deserves A Consistent Run of At Least Ten Games’-Prolific Opener Lends Support to Sanju Samson

“Before we look at individuals, its important to look at the team management alongside the captain to look for restructure the way we play white ball cricket. And right now because of the 2023 World Cup our focus should be on revamping the way we play white-ball cricket. And once you have that in mind, the entire ecosystem changes. When I say the ecosystem, I talk about the players," he signed off.

Watch the LIVE coverage of Bangladesh vs India - 1st ODI on SONY SPORTS TEN 5 (English) SONY SPORTS TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY SPORTS TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 4th December 2022 from 12:30 PM.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here