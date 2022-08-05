"We Never Think About It": Top BCCI Official Speaks on Kohli vs Rohit Debate

Amongst the ongoing debate on who is the better batter between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal pointed out that the whole idea of questioning who’s the better has stemmed from the public and through social media. He affirmed that the board does not differentiate between Kohli and Rohit, or anyone else for that matter.

“We never think about it. It is the passion of fans that drives them and this debate. When you are attached to an emotion, then you tend to say all that. And social media is a platform where you can talk about anything. They speak their heart out because there are no restrictions. That is why people think it persists,” he said.

Dhumal also claimed that the debate is not new as it has always happened to players in the past.

“We saw the same with Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, or later between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. On social media, matters amplify to an extent that people believe all this is true,” added Dhumal during his conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are Indian cricket’s batting superstars, who have guided India to win a lot of matches. In last decade, both have been phenomenal and their stats speak for them.

Rohit and Kohli, both have huge fan following and seldom the love of fans reach to such an extent that they turn their back on the other. The Kohli vs Rohit debate has been going on from a quite a few years.

In the past, there have been reports of the two star cricketers not seeing eye to eye but all that seems to be a thing of the past. When Kohli stepped down as India team’s captain, people started comparing Sharma and Kohli.

A lot of things have changed in cricket but the fire in Kohli vs Rohit debate remains hot as now and then people keep posting about it on social media.

However, Kohli and Rohit several individual records, but batting together, the two have formed formidable partnerships. In terms of highest partnership runs in a career, Kohli and Rohit are eight, and only the third pair behind Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly and Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan.

