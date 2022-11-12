'We Praise them So Much for Trivial Achievements Like Winning Bilateral Series'-Former Cricketer's Hard-hitting Assessment

There has been a severe outpouring of anger from several former cricketers after India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022. The manner of loss was equally disappointing as India showed no fight while defending a target of 169. They had started slowly in the powerplay after batting first but managed to post a 169 run target, riding on Hardik Pandya’s 33-ball-63. The fans had expected that Men in Blue will go after the English openers, but the situation turned on its head when openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler charged the Indian bowlers, racing to 63/0 in first six overs.

At this point, fans had expected India skipper Rohit Sharma to go aggressive to wrest back the momentum back in their favour. Instead, he made some awful changes under pressure. Even his own body language must have rubbed onto the players as Mohammed Shami made a routine fielding error. Suryakumar Yadav, man in form, dropped an easy catch. Although, the game was gone at this point.

Former cricketers are now questioning why such apathy despite knowing the game situation of playing in a knockout match. Indian cricketers are perhaps the top paid players in the world and earn a lot by even playing a Test match then why they never showed any gumption when things went south, was the question they have raised.

Former cricketer Atul Wassan hit the nail right on its head when he said that Indian fans have taken the hero worshipping to that level where players feel like they are on top of the world by just winning a bilateral series. He sounded nihilistic when he said fans will forget this and players will move on to another high.

“The threshold for satisfaction has gotten really low. Despite losing, these players will be superstars. They’ve been rewarded a lot more for a lot less, facile wins. On IPL wins, they have become superstars. If a player performs well in a bilateral series, he is given four contracts. They think that even if they lose the World Cup, nothing is lost. Life goes on,” Wassan said on ABP News.

“All this fame that surrounds an Indian cricketer should be categorised. You need to understand that a lot of this is due to fans and the media. That we praise them so much for trivial achievements in bilateral series, players feel they have achieved everything. We haven’t won one ICC tournament in 9 years. If you pick the top 15 cricket stars in the world, 10 will be Indians – be it in terms of endorsements, name or fame – but without anything. The trophy cabinet is empty at the end of the day,” Wassan added.

