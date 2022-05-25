We Put in a Good Score, Wicket Was a Bit Better to Bat in The Second Innings: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said the wicket at then Eden Gardens was a bit sticky during the first innings but got better as the game progressed. Batting first, RR Posted a challenging 188/6 but Gujarat Titans eased to a seven-wicket win in the first qualifier of IPL 2022 on Tuesday night.

Samson, who made a quickfire 26-ball 47 felt his side did well to post the total they did considering the difficulty in scoring runs in the first half of the match and the kind of attack they were up against.

“(It) felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down,” Samson said during a chat with the broadcasters after the end of the match.

He added, “It (Pitch) was a bit two-paced and bounce was also not even, I just went after the bowling from ball one and I got a bit lucky to get a few runs in the powerplay, but wicket was a bit tough to bat on and we finished off really well. Scoring that kind of a total on this wicket in these conditions, against that bowling attack was a great performance by our batters.”

Samson said the team has been doing pretty well with five frontline bowling options. “We have been doing really well, the five bowlers have been our main bowlers and they have done really well throughout the tournament. Having Riyan (Parag) also helps, but felt it was a bit better to bat in the second innings as it came on nicely onto the bat,” he said.

Samson also said the toss played a big role in the outcome and he’s now focused on getting a good result in the second qualifier.

“We have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament, couple of overs here and there, couple of extra runs, couple of off-rhythm by couple of our bowlers, we will try to come back and play some good cricket. In this format luck plays a huge role, so it all comes down to what you want to do in your control. Hoping for a good result in the next game,” he said.

RR will next face either Lucknow Super Giants or Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier.

