We Shouldn't Even Talk About Integrity in Pakistan Cricket: Salman Butt
"Integrity is not something which should be talked about in Pakistan cricket," fumed tainted Salman Butt as he lashed out at those demanding a life ban on players who have been penalised for corruption.
We Shouldn't Even Talk About Integrity in Pakistan Cricket: Salman Butt
"Integrity is not something which should be talked about in Pakistan cricket," fumed tainted Salman Butt as he lashed out at those demanding a life ban on players who have been penalised for corruption.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings