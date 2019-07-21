starts in
We Tried Our Best But Will Need to Fight Again on Final Day: Sciver

Cricketnext Staff |July 21, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Having taken 6 wickets on the third day of the one-off Women’s Ashes Test against England, Australia are in pole position. They need only a draw to retain the urn but will be pushing hard for a win.

The biggest obstacle standing between Australia and a win is England’s Natalie Sciver, who ended Day 3 unbeaten on 62 and will be looking to carry on the fight on the final day.

"We're trying our hardest out there," Sciver said at the end of the day. "Losing a few wickets doesn't help things, that dictates how we're to play going forward.

"But as a team we fought really hard. It's going to be a fight tomorrow as well. We didn't think too much about the score, the way we needed to play was positively.

Sciver admitted that England find themselves in a tough spot due to the pitch providing some turn but was confident that if they got into a position where they could get Australia to bat again, they could inflict some damage.

"It's kind of gone the other way a bit, because the pitch is doing a bit more and they've got some good spinners.

"But if we do get to a position where we can put Australia back in (on Sunday) we're got some world-class bowlers who'll be able to take some wickets."

Speaking on her own performance, she stated that the loss of early wickets played a huge role in dictating how she approached her innings and that she was happy to get to her half-century.

“The (fall of) wickets at the other end kind of dictated how I played so that’s the reason I played like I did. Yes, I am (pleased with my maiden Test half-century). Happy not to get out on 49 again!”

