We Unable to Obtain Medical Clearance Before Defined Deadline: Gujarat Giants on Deandra Dottin's Exclusion

Women’s Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants have released a statement on Deandra Dottin’s exclusion from the squad this season due to fitness concerns. Giants announced on Friday that Dottin has been replaced by Kim Garth in the squad for the inaugural season after the Windies all-rounder failed to recover from her injury.

However, Dottin sparked controversy after her omission as she posted an Instagram story where she replied to a fan and wrote, “Get well soon from what if I may ask?”

She further wrote on Twitter that she is recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost’s anointing.

“I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl," she wrote.

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl— Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

Giants on Sunday announced that Dottin failed to get medical clearance from the deadline which was the reason why she was replaced with Australia’s Garth.

“Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season. Such clearances are a requirement of all the players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be a part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons," said GG in the statement.

Dottin was signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 60 Lakh in the WPL Auction.

Dottin announced her retirement from international cricket last year citing reservations with the team environment as the reason behind her snap decision.

The 31-year-old is calling it quits after amassing 6,424 runs and scalping 134 wickets for West Indies from 269 appearances across the two white-ball formats. However, she has been playing in franchise leagues since her international retirement.

Meanwhile, Gujarat had a disappointing start to the season as they suffered a crushing 143-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. They were a no-match to MI in the opening match of the WPL 2023 as they failed to match the intensity in all three departments of the game.

