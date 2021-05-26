'We Used to Say the Same About Rohit Sharma' - Kapil Dev Has Advice for Rishabh Pant

Legendary 1983 World Cup winning former India captain Kapil Dev asked Rishabh Pant to ‘take his time’ before playing his shots in the upcoming tour of England, as conditions there will be different. Pant has been on the rise in the last year, ever since his heroics in the tour of Australia particularly the last Test where he led India to victory on the final day. Pant followed it up with another impressive series – both with bat and glove – against England at home.

WTC Final: ICC Working on Sixth Day, Revised Playing Conditions to be Announced This Week – Report

Kapil said Pant’s situation is similar to Rohit’s in the past.

“He looks a very mature cricketer now from the time he came into the side. He seems to have far more time to play his shots and obviously his range of strokes is awesome. But England will be challenging. He must spend more time in the middle and not just look to hit every ball. We used to say the same about Rohit Sharma, who had so many shots, but would step out and get out so many times,” Kapil Dev was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

WTC Final: Team India Sweats it Out in Hotel During Quarantine, BCCI Uploads Video

“Same is with Rishabh now. He is an exciting player and very valuable too. All I would tell him is take time before unfolding his range of shots. England is different.”

Kapil said he was a big fan of Test cricket.

“Of course. I am a big fan of Test cricket. I love watching the full day’s play. If work keeps me away from the TV, I catch up with the highlights. I always watch as much as I can. There is nothing like Test cricket.”

Shane Jurgensen, New Zealand’s bowling coach, recently singled out Pant as a dangerous player in the Indian side.

“Well, Pant is an extremely dangerous player who can change the game on its head. We saw how well he did it against Australia and England. He’s extremely positive-minded, but with that comes potentially the opportunity to take his wicket,” stated Jurgensen.

“Our bowlers need to execute well, stay calm and make it as difficult as possible for Pant to score runs. He’s certainly a free-flowing batsman and a tough one to stop, which we should keep in mind.”

India are set to play New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 18 in Southampton. They will then play England in a five-Test series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here