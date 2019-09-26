Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

We Want to be Dominant in World Cricket: Rachael Haynes

The Women's T20 World Cup will be played between 21 February and 8 March 2020 in Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
We Want to be Dominant in World Cricket: Rachael Haynes

Australia women's vice-captain Rachael Haynes said they want to dominate world cricket, even if it means being critical of themselves.

Australia are the defending champions of the Women's World T20, and Haynes said they are keen to hold on to the trophy. They have seven T20Is before next year's T20 World Cup, beginning with a home series against Sri Lanka. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played between 21 February and 8 March 2020 in Australia.

"We've got really high expectations for ourselves internally and where we want to get to as a team and how dominant we want to be in world cricket," Haynes said. "It means at times you have to be a little critical of how we're going about things."

"It's all looking at the bigger picture and making sure that our team is improving and getting to where we want to be later in the season."

"A happy team makes for a pretty nice environment on and off the field. It helps keep people nice and relaxed and I think we're seeing that in terms of how we're playing. There's a real willingness within the team to keep challenging ourselves and make sure we're progressing in the right direction and preparing really well for what is a really big summer of cricket."

Haynes said the series against Sri Lanka is a big part of their World Cup preparations.

"This series [against Sri Lanka] is all part of it really. Leading into what will be a tri-series [against England and India] later then obviously the World Cup in Australia, which is a pretty huge tournament," Haynes told reporters.

"I know the players are really keen to put out some strong performances and put their name forward for selection in those big tournaments later in the year."

Australia will play three T20Is and as many one-day internationals against Sri Lanka. The first T20I will be played on Sunday (September 29) in Sydney.

Australia women's T20rachael hayneswomens world T20

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more