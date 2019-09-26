We Want to be Dominant in World Cricket: Rachael Haynes

Australia women's vice-captain Rachael Haynes said they want to dominate world cricket, even if it means being critical of themselves.
Australia are the defending champions of the Women's World T20, and Haynes said they are keen to hold on to the trophy. They have seven T20Is before next year's T20 World Cup, beginning with a home series against Sri Lanka. The Women's T20 World Cup will be played between 21 February and 8 March 2020 in Australia.
"We've got really high expectations for ourselves internally and where we want to get to as a team and how dominant we want to be in world cricket," Haynes said. "It means at times you have to be a little critical of how we're going about things."
"It's all looking at the bigger picture and making sure that our team is improving and getting to where we want to be later in the season."
"A happy team makes for a pretty nice environment on and off the field. It helps keep people nice and relaxed and I think we're seeing that in terms of how we're playing. There's a real willingness within the team to keep challenging ourselves and make sure we're progressing in the right direction and preparing really well for what is a really big summer of cricket."
Haynes said the series against Sri Lanka is a big part of their World Cup preparations.
"This series [against Sri Lanka] is all part of it really. Leading into what will be a tri-series [against England and India] later then obviously the World Cup in Australia, which is a pretty huge tournament," Haynes told reporters.
"I know the players are really keen to put out some strong performances and put their name forward for selection in those big tournaments later in the year."
Australia will play three T20Is and as many one-day internationals against Sri Lanka. The first T20I will be played on Sunday (September 29) in Sydney.
