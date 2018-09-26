We Want to Dominate Rather Than Just Compete - India Women's Head Coach Ramesh Powar

Loading...
That being said, one area where the side can still improve is getting off to better starts. Both Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj had poor showings in the T20I series at the top of the order.
Nevertheless, Powar remained confident that the two will soon come good.
“I’ll always back Smriti, she is a proven player. She will head to her home, work on her game and come back strong again,” Powar said in an interview with Women’s Criczone.
“I’m happy with what Mithali is doing at the top. Mithali has carried this team for a long period of time. I know she can open, I know she can play brisk innings,” he added.
Powar also had words of praise for young pacer Arundhati Reddy, stating that she can eventually fill the shoes of Jhulan.
“I think she (Reddy) is one bowler who can, in future, maybe replace Jhulan (Goswami). That's what I’m looking at.
“You’ll not get a second Jhulan, but you can try to get someone close to her. I thought that way, our selector also thought that way, so we are backing her.”
Powar was happy with the way his team performed in the T20Is, stating that he was pleased to see them playing positive cricket.
“It was a good learning experience. The way we started the first game in ODIs and the way we finished the last T20, that will make a lot of difference to their thinking.
“They have started to think more about positive cricket rather than just competing, about dominance rather than just competing. That’s what we were planning to do.”
First Published: September 26, 2018, 12:14 PM IST