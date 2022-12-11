'We Want to See Him Get 100 Centuries': Double-centurion Ishan Kishan Reserve Massive Praise for Virat Kohli

Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli were the main architects of India’s 227-run win against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI in Chattogram on Saturday. A colossal 290-run partnership between them for the second helped the visitors set a 410-run target for the hosts. Later, the bowlers exhibited a magnificent performance to bundle out Liton Das & Co for just 182 and thus, a series whitewash was denied.

The partnership between Ishan Kishan and Kohli was a treat to watch for cricket lovers. Hardly it happens when some other player garners attention while batting alongside the former Indian skipper. But the crowd at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium watched it happening with naked eyes.

While addressing a press conference after the game, Ishan expressed his emotions when Kohli walked out to bat after the early dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan.

“It feels really very good. When Virat Bhai was walking in, I was only thinking that today I’ve got an opportunity to bat alongside him. I didn’t think of such a big partnership, but it was a matter of pride to bat with him and learning a lot of things. Watching them from the non-striker’s end and observing how such players remain calm in crunch situations, use the opposition bowlers, what they can try and why… and usually I don’t speak with my partners while batting. But since it was Virat Bhai, I was trying to speak to him and learn whatever I can,” Ishan told reporters.

Kohli was seen raising up his hand in joy when Ishan took the single to complete his double ton. On being asked about the same, the 24-year-old said such things only motivate younger players adding that he wants to see Kohli 100 centuries in international cricket.

“What I feel is, he always gets happy for me when I do well. In fact, whenever other players do well, he celebrates and I’ve seen it. And when such players are delighted for you, it obviously makes you feel happy and motivates you. I also want him to keep scoring. He is such a big player, we also want to see him get 100 hundreds,” Ishan concluded.

Ishan scored his maiden international hundred and quickly doubled it up to become the fastest and the youngest batter in international cricket to reach the feat. On the other hand, Virat Kohli also notched up his 44th ODI ton after more than 3 years which also took him past Ricky Ponting’s tally of the most centuries in international cricket.

