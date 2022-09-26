'We Warned Her, Informed The Umpire': Deepti Sharma Reveals India Planned The Run Out After Charlie Dean Repeatedly Kept Backing up Too Far

India allrounder Deepti Sharma has addressed the furore surrounding her run out of England’s Charlotte Dean that has snowballed into an unnecessary controversy polarising the cricket world. With the 3rd ODI between India and England delicately poised, Deepti pulled out of her delivery stride after having noticed Dean backing up a little too much.

She then proceeded to take off the bails for run out appeal and the decision was referred to the TV umpire who adjudged it as out. Dean had battled to make 47 runs and was the final wicket to fall as England were bowled out for 153 in chase of 170 with India completing a 3-0 clean sweep.

The dismissal is legal as per the ICC laws and the custodian of the cricket rules Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has also responded supporting Deepti for the dismissal and instead put the onus on non-strikers to make sure they are within the crease before the ball has been released by a bowler.

Deepti says that the India had warned Dean and also informed the umpire she was backing up too far. However, the England cricketer didn’t pay any heed to the warning and kept on repeatedly backing up.

“It was our plan. She (Dean) was doing it repeatedly (backing up too far). We warned her as well. We did everything according to the rules and guidelines,” Deepti told reporters.

She later added, “Yeah, we informed the umpire. Still she kept doing that and so we didn’t have a choice.”

The 3rd ODI was also the final of legendary Jhulan Goswami’s international career. “Every team wants to win and we wanted to give her a winning farewell. We did our best what we could as a team,” Deepti said on giving the veteran a winning send-off.

On being asked about Jhulan and players getting teary eyed, she replied, “It was an emotional moment for each and every player. So, you can’t stop that. It happened even on and off the field. Definitely we are going to miss her. We will look to follow into her footsteps.”

