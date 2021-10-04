We Were 10-15 Short of a Competitive Score: SRH Captain Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson rued the fact that his team didn’t have enough runs on the board against Kolkata Knight Riders as they lost by six wickets on Sunday. On a slow Dubai pitch, Williamson opted to bat first but SRH were kept to 115/8 with KKR putting up a combined bowling display.

“Unfortunately we were 10-15 short of what would have been a competitive score," Williamson said during a post-match chat with the broadcasters.

“I think if we got closer to the 150-mark, might have been par," he added.

SRH lost their openers inside the Powerplay overs but then Williamson hit back with a flurry of boundaries in the sixth over. However, his run-out on 26 in the seventh over came as a major blow from which they never recovered.

Abdul Samad and Priyam Garg got the starts and tried to push up the scoring-rate but failed in their endeavors. Despite a low total to defend, SRH bowlers did well to not allow KKR batters to run away with the game.

They picked two wickets early and kept them quiet for the major part of the chase and took the game into the final over. “We did have our chances to squeeze the scoring but it was always going to be tough with such a low score. We haven’t been able to identify the right score all season. We need to go back to the drawing board and re-assess things. We could have built more partnerships," Williamson said.

SRH are already out of the playoffs race but they would want to exit on a high. However, Sunday night’s defeat was their 10th of the season in 12 matches.

With just two wins so far, they have four points and will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

