We Weren't Good Enough in Last Few Overs: Harmanpreet on Loss in Final
In a timid display of batting, Indian women's team lost the tri-series final against Australia by 10 runs. After being in the driver's seat for most of the match, the Indian side lost their last seven wickets for just 29 runs. Jess Jonassen finished with her career-best figures of 5-12.
