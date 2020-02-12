Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

We Weren't Good Enough in Last Few Overs: Harmanpreet on Loss in Final

In a timid display of batting, Indian women's team lost the tri-series final against Australia by 10 runs. After being in the driver's seat for most of the match, the Indian side lost their last seven wickets for just 29 runs. Jess Jonassen finished with her career-best figures of 5-12.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, after the match rued dismal batting performance by the side. She said, "I think it was a great game and great learning for us. We're getting confidence playing against Australia. Unfortunately we weren't good enough over the last few overs."

On the other hand, Australia skipper Meg Lanning was all praise for star bowler Jonassen. "I thought it was a good all round performance from us. We were put to the test by India and I'm pleased we came out on top. Jess Jonassen was outstanding."

Jonassen, who is the no 1 bowler in the ODIs, also proved her worth in T20Is, especially under pressure.

"It was nice to have an impact on the game. I was lucky to come in on the back of some great work by the other girls."

After the conclusion of the tri-series, now the action shifts to T2OI World Cup in Australia, that starts on February 21.

