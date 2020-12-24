We Will First Capture Kashmir & Then Invade India: Shoaib Akhtar Explains 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'

Ghazwa-e-Hind means Prophetic battle for India. Some Urdu scholars claim that it is a prophecy which claims that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is wrong.

Shoaib Akhtar is considered a 'loose cannon' among his well -wishers and living upto that reputation the former Pakistan pacer is making news for all the wrong reasons, again. An old video of his is doing the rounds on social media where he was heard speaking about 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.'

Ghazwa-e-Hind means Prophetic battle for India. Some Urdu scholars claim that it is a prophecy which claims that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is a wrong. During an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express said: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock. After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore.”

"Ghazwa e Hind is mentioned in our sacred books. We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind" - Shoaib Akhtar (descendant of a Hindu Gujjar) After all cricket & art have no boundaries. After Ghazwa e Hind, India will have no boundaries! pic.twitter.com/sRlYml6xow — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) December 18, 2020

“Then those forces will conquer Kashmir, and then, inshallah, they will march onwards," he added. Akhtar has millions of fans in India and some of them are regular followers of his Youtube Channel. Some of the comments made in the video has absolutely shocked his Indian fans.

Earlier he had teared into Indian cricket team for their poor show against Australia in Adelaide. "This is very embarrassing," Shoaib Akhtar said on his YouTube channel. "This is not acceptable, this is not acceptable from Hindustan," said the Rawalpindi Express. "They should be criticised [absolutely]." He also posted a video on Instagram and captioned it,"Oye hoye. Itni phentiiii. Embarrassing defeat to India. Must come back very strongly from here."

Meanwhile, former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said, "This is unmitigated disaster, 36 all out -- absolutely. This can't be explained. Every good ball got a wicket. Mind you, the Indians did not throw away their wickets. They were edging the ball, and it was carrying. This is one of those things in cricket that can happen. And it has happened. You've got to accept it."

"My sympathies are with the Indian team. But the Australians really dominated and dwarfed the Indian batting line-up. They surprised the Indians by bowling up (closer to batsmen), and the ball was moving a little bit. They didn't bowl short," he observed.India, after taking a 53-run first-innings lead, faltered and were all out for 36 - the joint fourth lowest score in 2,396 Test matches played over 142 years - 'beating' their own 42 all out against England in 1974 at Lord's, London. Australia won the first Test by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.