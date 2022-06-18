'We Will Freeze Down Our Combination of Eleven'-Ramesh Powar Reveals Commonwealth Games Strategy

India women’s head coach Ramesh Powar said that he aims to build a team that will be able to perform consistently under different types of conditions. Speaking ahead of the pre-departure Press Conference for Sri Lanka tour, Powar said that will be the aim going forward if they want to win the elusive world title.

The Indian women came close to winning a world title twice — 2017 ODI World Cup in England and Wales and 2020 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, only to finish second best on both occasion to the host nations.

“We are trying to work on our fielding, fitness and take our players to the next level, so that is the immediate goal what we are trying to achieve.

“Yes, moving forward you want to win World Cups, but it is important you build a squad which can compete in every condition and against every opponent . So this is what we are working on,” Powar said at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the team’s tour of Sri Lanka.

“We are looking at consistency, we are looking at winning habit and for that I think we all came together as captain, coach, vice-captain and we already have spoken with the BCCI. We have spoken with VVS Laxman, the head of cricket and there has been few things going on,” the former India off-spinner added.

He revealed that upcoming Sri Lanka tour will be a great opportunity to ‘freeze’ the playing eleven for the Commonwealth games which is exclusive to women cricketer of respective countries.

“We will freeze down to a combination of eleven which will take part in the Commonwealth (Games), so we are confident of walking into the tournament and players will be confident that they are going to play the first game,” said.

Last year around this time, Sneh Rana played a cameo with Tania Bhatia to deny England a win in the lone Test match. When he was asked about her current status, he said: “Sneh has been rested for this series and she is in the NCA working on her fitness. Moving forward, the FTP that we have, there are about 20-25 T20 games and we want our players fresh for all the series.“

“We want to manage the workload of the bowling unit as well as the batting unit. We are trying to balance it out. As of now, she is being rested and is working on her fitness,” he said.

India are set to play three ODIs and as many T20s in Sri Lanka under new ODI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

