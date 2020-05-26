Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

We Will Have to Plan to Work in Batches, as Per Medical Norms After Lockdown is Lifted: Bharat Arun

It's been close to two months since the entire country has been in a lockdown. The cricketing action too has take a hit and no matches have taken place since March. While it has been tough on the fans to stay away from the game, the situation has been worse for the players, especially bowlers, as this break is going to affect their performance.

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 8:50 AM IST
We Will Have to Plan to Work in Batches, as Per Medical Norms After Lockdown is Lifted: Bharat Arun

It's been close to two months since the entire country has been in a lockdown. The cricketing action too has take a hit and no matches have taken place since March. While it has been tough on the fans to stay away from the game, the situation has been worse for the players, especially bowlers, as this break is going to affect their performance.

India bowling coach spoke to Hindustan Times, about the challenges that the bowlers are going to face, and also the ban of use of saliva on the ball.

For the coach apart from it being a challenge, it is also an opportunity to improve the fitness. "It’s a huge challenge. Sportsmen need to be out on the field—running, practicing. This has been an extended break. It being a challenge, is also an opportunity. An international cricketer is never ever going to get this kind of time to work on his fitness. There is dedicated time for fitness. It would hold them in good stead when they are back," Arun said.

Arun further says that he has been in constant touch with the bowlers and has been telling them to keep working on their fitness.

"We have been in touch with the players. Everyone has specific roles. I work more with the bowlers, just to remind them that it could be a blessing in disguise—a chance to work on fitness. The fitter you are, it will definitely strengthen your skills.

"You need a different mindset to work now. But these are champion athletes, the best in the country. To be the best in the world, you need to do more than the others.

"Muhammad Ali said, ‘Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.’ Virat is an example, he is one of the fittest cricketers around. The fitter you are, the stronger mindset you have. The trainer and physio are keeping scores of bowlers based on the work they are doing, on a weekly basis. We are well aware of what each one of them is doing."

One big question that has been worrying everyone is, as to how much time will it take players to get back to the field. To this he said, "While they have worked on fitness, they would not have done any skill work. Unless some of them get a chance to practice in their respective cities, when lockdown is lifted partially. We need at least six to eight weeks to get back to peak fitness. Match simulation is also necessary. You need to play as well, maybe first-class cricket."

He further added, "We will have to plan to work in batches, as per medical norms. We will rotate between physical work and skill work. So, they will all be on site the whole day, but at different times. Not more than four or five at a given point in time. Domestic games can be planned. Playing real matches will help them to return to top gear faster. We were preparing for the T20 World Cup, now we don’t know what its status is. We have T20 action ahead, as well as Test cricket. We may need to summon a mix of all cricketers for the camp."

Finally Arun spoke about the saliva ban by ICC. He feels that policing it will be difficult. "All their lives players are used to using saliva. Policing will be difficult. How do you monitor it? Inadvertently you might use saliva. And if somebody chooses to use it, what will you do? One will be monitoring all the eleven players on the field. If somebody chooses to do it discreetly, it becomes difficult.

"It’s going to be difficult for the bowlers to follow. It’s not that it cannot be done. One will have to unlearn habits. When you are working with the players, you can make sure you don’t do it in training. On the field, it’s going to be difficult to monitor. Another point, while I am not a medical expert, I wonder if sweat and saliva are any different. Both are body fluids."

bcciBharat Aruniccsaliva banT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more