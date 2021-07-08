‘We Will Send Photos to You Guys,’ Rohit Sharma’s Witty Reply to Reporter During 2019 Cricket World Cup

Indian cricket team opener Rohit Sharma is not only popular for his phenomenal batting but also for his witty replies during press conferences and post-match reviews. It will be correct to say that he is the funniest of all and there are several instances in the past when Rohit’s hilarious replies left people in splits. During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, it happened twice when Rohit’s answers filled the room with laughter.

One instance happened ahead of the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s birthday in 2019. After playing the final game in the league stage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, on July 6, in a post-match press conference, a journalist asked Rohit about plans for Dhoni’s birthday. Rohit gave a hilarious response. He said, “Kya bolun yaar, birthday mein kya bola jaata hai, Happy Birthday (What should I say, what do we say on birthdays, Happy Birthday)."

He further shared that the team is not sure whether they are going to Manchester or Birmingham, but he said that the cake-cutting will take place on the bus. But his next statement left people in splits. Rohit said “we will send the photos to you guys."

As Dhoni celebrated his 40th birthday on July 07, espncricinfo shared the two-year-old clip on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPNcricinfo (@espncricinfo)

The other instance happened in a press conference held after India defeated Pakistan at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England by 89 runs. A Pakistani journalist, referring to the poor form of Pakistani players, asked the power-hitting batsman a piece of advice for them to come out of the crisis.

Reporter: "What would you suggest to the Pakistani batsmen to come out of this crisis?"Rohit Sharma: "If I ever become the coach for Pakistan, I will tell them"#INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/brrETRKGiu — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 17, 2019

Once again putting his wittiness at the display, Rohit said that if he became Pakistan’s coach then he would definitely guide them to come out of the crisis. Nobody in the room saw that answer coming and could not hold their laughter.

Of the many hilarious yet witty replies given by Rohit over the years in the press conferences, which one is your favourite?

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here