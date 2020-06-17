Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

We Will Show Our Support to Black Lives Matter Movement: Jason Holder

Jason Holder has revealed that the team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement

IANS |June 17, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
We Will Show Our Support to Black Lives Matter Movement: Jason Holder

West Indies captain Jason Holder has revealed that the team is firmly behind the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and will show their support for it in the first Test against England starting next month.

"The West Indies team is firmly behind the ‘Black Lives Matter' movement," Holder said when asked at the show Good Morning Britain about the ongoing worldwide protest against racism following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Floyd, an African-American, died in police custody in Minneapolis on Many 25, following which widespread protest have been taking place around the world against racism and police brutality.

"As a team we will show our solidarity to the movement. We had few discussions and come July 8th, we will show our support.

"I've been following it quite closely and I've seen many opinion on the matter and what should be done and what can be done. It's a perfect opportunity to affect change. One of the things that stands out if unity. We need to unite and come together as one," he added.

West Indies to Debate Taking the Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Campaign

The West Indies squad arrived in Manchester last week and have started training at the Old Trafford ground where they will be based and will live, train and play in a "bio-secure" environment during the seven weeks of the tour, as part of the comprehensive medical and operations plans to ensure player and staff safety.

The three-Test series in England will mark the resumption of international cricket after it was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic. The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.

