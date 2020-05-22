Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

We Would Like an Indian to lead ICC, Ganguly has Credentials: BCCI Treasurer Dhumal

With voices growing in support of Sourav Ganguly replacing Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said the board would 'certainly like' an Indian to lead the global body.

Cricketnext Staff |May 22, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
We Would Like an Indian to lead ICC, Ganguly has Credentials: BCCI Treasurer Dhumal

With voices growing in support of Sourav Ganguly replacing Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said the board would 'certainly like' an Indian to lead the global body.

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith's support to Ganguly's candidature triggered talks of the BCCI president being the front-runner for the post, although CSA later clarified that they would follow ICC protocols.

"There has been no formal discussion in BCCI about ICC chairmanship. Graeme Smith obviously spoke in his personal capacity which is not CSA's stand," Dhumal told PTI.

"As far as the BCCI is concerned we would certainly like an Indian to lead the global body and our president has credentials obviously. But again we haven't yet discussed it."

Through an official release, CSA President Chris Nenzani refused to outrightly support Ganguly.

However, PTI quoted a BCCI veteran 'who has interacted with Nenzani', saying CSA should get a commitment on the proposed tour by India only if it backs the BCCI in ICC matters.

"We will definitely play South Africa series but there should be riders. Is CSA with India on ICC policy matters? With Chris (Nenzani), you would want a full commitment on paper and then proceed," the veteran said. "It's CSA which is desperate for a three-match T20. So they have to decide how they want to play it at the ICC."

Dhumal, meanwhile, said the board has not made any commitment to tour South Africa, denying CSA's claims of a confirmation.

"When South Africa's tour of India got cancelled due to coronavirus, we had discussions that if there is a possibility, we will make an effort to tour South Africa. But at no point have we made any commitment to Cricket South Africa about touring in August," Dhumal said.

"Right now, we can't even commit that we can tour Sri Lanka in July followed by (short T20 series) in Zimbabwe. Both these tours are part of the FTP programme and we are still not sure what the situation will be in two months, so how can we commit on South Africa tour?"

Talking about the T20 World Cup, Dhumal said BCCI won't push for a postponement of the tournament in order to hold the IPL.

"T20 World Cup is a global event. Why should we push for postponement of global event? Yes, what we need to check is that an event of such magnitude with so many teams and all the health safety norms, empty stadiums, can it be held? These are calls that ICC and Cricket Australia wil have to take," Dhumal said.

Arun DhumalbcciGraeme SmithiccICC T20 World Cup 2020Shashank Manoharsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more