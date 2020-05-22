We Would Like an Indian to lead ICC, Ganguly has Credentials: BCCI Treasurer Dhumal

With voices growing in support of Sourav Ganguly replacing Shashank Manohar as ICC chairman, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said the board would 'certainly like' an Indian to lead the global body.
Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith's support to Ganguly's candidature triggered talks of the BCCI president being the front-runner for the post, although CSA later clarified that they would follow ICC protocols.
"There has been no formal discussion in BCCI about ICC chairmanship. Graeme Smith obviously spoke in his personal capacity which is not CSA's stand," Dhumal told PTI.
"As far as the BCCI is concerned we would certainly like an Indian to lead the global body and our president has credentials obviously. But again we haven't yet discussed it."
Through an official release, CSA President Chris Nenzani refused to outrightly support Ganguly.
However, PTI quoted a BCCI veteran 'who has interacted with Nenzani', saying CSA should get a commitment on the proposed tour by India only if it backs the BCCI in ICC matters.
"We will definitely play South Africa series but there should be riders. Is CSA with India on ICC policy matters? With Chris (Nenzani), you would want a full commitment on paper and then proceed," the veteran said. "It's CSA which is desperate for a three-match T20. So they have to decide how they want to play it at the ICC."
Dhumal, meanwhile, said the board has not made any commitment to tour South Africa, denying CSA's claims of a confirmation.
"When South Africa's tour of India got cancelled due to coronavirus, we had discussions that if there is a possibility, we will make an effort to tour South Africa. But at no point have we made any commitment to Cricket South Africa about touring in August," Dhumal said.
"Right now, we can't even commit that we can tour Sri Lanka in July followed by (short T20 series) in Zimbabwe. Both these tours are part of the FTP programme and we are still not sure what the situation will be in two months, so how can we commit on South Africa tour?"
Talking about the T20 World Cup, Dhumal said BCCI won't push for a postponement of the tournament in order to hold the IPL.
"T20 World Cup is a global event. Why should we push for postponement of global event? Yes, what we need to check is that an event of such magnitude with so many teams and all the health safety norms, empty stadiums, can it be held? These are calls that ICC and Cricket Australia wil have to take," Dhumal said.
