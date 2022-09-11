Indian Fans Pushed and Heckled; Told to Wear Pakistan or SL Jersey to Watch the Asia Cup Final | WATCH VIDEO

Cricket fans wearing India jerseys were denied entry at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday for Asia Cup 2022 final match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Team India failed to reach the final of the multi-nation tournament after suffering defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. However, several Indian fans bought tickets for the finale to witness quality cricket but they were heckled by the security for wearing Indian jerseys and were not allowed to enter the stadium for the mega clash.

Bharat Army, a well-known fan group of the Indian cricket team, shared the details of the incident on their Twitter account.

In the video, an Indian fan revealed that the security pushed him and denied entry into the stadium for wearing India jersey. A fan said that the security told them one has to wear either a Pakistan jersey or a Sri Lanka jersey to enter the stadium.

“SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’ #BharatArmy #PAKvSL,” Bharat Army captioned the video.

The cricket fan group further tagged Intenational Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on the post and asked them to investigate the matter,

“The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL,” Bharat Army tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

Before this match, Sri Lanka and Pakistan had met in three Asia Cup finals — the former won in 1986 and 2014 while the latter emerged victorious in 2000.



Pakistan made two changes in their team for this important game as Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan came in place of Usman Qadir and Hasan Ali.

“We’ll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. The confidence level is high. We’ve played very well in this tournament. Every match we have a new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out,” said Azam at the toss.

