Weather Forecast: Abu Dhabi Weather Update, India vs Afghanistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s IND vs AFG match

After losing their first two games in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Team India will hope for a change in fortune when they will travel to Abu Dhabi for their next match in the colossal event. The match between India and Afghanistan will also mark the 33rd match of the T20 World Cup and it will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, starting from 07:30 pm (IST).

Virat Kohli-led outfit’s performance in Dubai leg has been below par with the Men in Blue recording their second biggest defeat (33 balls) in the history of T20I format against New Zealand last weekend. India’s biggest defeat in the shortest format of the game in terms of balls came in 2008 against Australia (52 balls). Team India, which is also the official host of the ongoing marquee event, suffered a ten-wicket loss by Babar Azam-led Pakistan in their first game.

The Afghan team, on the other hand, has exceeded everyone’s expectations with their performance. And, at this stage of the league, they look like a genuine contender to confirm their berth in the semi-finals round of the showpiece event.

So far, Afghanistan have played three games and won two of them with their only defeat of the season coming against number second-ranked ICC T20I team Pakistan.

Weather report for India vs Afghanistan match:

There are ten per cent chances of precipitation on Wednesday during India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match. The temperature will hover around 26 to 32 degrees on Wednesday and as the match between IND and AFG is an evening affair, one could expect pleasant weather. Humidity will be around 63 degrees while the wind speed will be around 14 km/h.

India vs Afghanistan probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Possible Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Naveen-ul-Haq

