Weather Forecast: Abu Dhabi Weather Update, Pakistan vs Namibia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s PAK vs NAM match

Pakistan and Namibia are set to cross swords in Match No.31 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PIM IST. After recording three successive wins against Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland, Namibia’s winning run saw an abrupt end against Afghanistan on Sunday. The one-sided affair saw Afghanistan putting in yet another dominant as they defeated Namibia by 62-runs at the same venue in their Super 12 Group 2 match and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

In contrast, Pakistan have been the team to beat in this group with three wins in three games so far. The Babar Azam-led side started their campaign with a historic 10-wicket thumping of arch-rivals India. While they showed some chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan in the next two games, but that could not stop them from recording resounding wins. They are in red-hot form in the ongoing mega event and they will be keen to seal their spot in the final four with a win on Tuesday.

While Namibia will be looking to get back to winning ways, however, they will have their task cut out, making for a good contest between the two sides in Abu Dhabi.

Weather report

As the match between Pakistan and Namibia is an evening affair, the temperature at the venue is expected to be around 28 -29 degrees. The humidity will be around 76 percent and the wind speed 15 km/h. There is no probability of rain either, as per accuweather.com report.

Pakistan (PAK) vs Namibia (NAM) probable playing XIs:

Paksitan Predicted Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Craig Williams, Zane Green (WK), Gerhard Erasmus (C), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

