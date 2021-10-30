Weather Forecast: Dubai Weather Update, England vs Australia, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Weather Forecast for today’s ENG vs AUS match 26

Big guns will be in action on the weekend as old foes England take on Australia in match 26 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday, October 30. The match will see Eoin Morgan’s English side locks horns with Aaron Finch’s Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 07:30 PM IST.

Both Group 1 sides currently occupy the top two slots on the points table, England take the first spot with a better net-run-rate of 3.614, rivals Australia with 0.727 follow next. Notably, the two teams have comprehensively won their opening two games. England started their campaign with a six wicket victory over defending champions West Indies in Dubai, before defeating Bangladesh by eight-wickets in Abu Dhabi. Similarly, Australia defeated South Africa by five-wickets in their maiden match of the tournament. They retained the momentum and convincingly beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their second game at Dubai.

With both sides having won both matches and high stake in the offing, the upcoming contest between England and Australia will be a thrilling contest to watch.

Weather report

After blazing around 33-34 degrees Celsius, the weather of Dubai is expected to drop to 28-29 degrees Celsius as evening sets in. And as the match between England and Australia is an evening affair, the humidity will be around 58 percent and wind speed will be 15 km/h. Fans can enjoy an uninterrupted game as there is no probability of rain.

England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) probable playing XIs:

England Predicted Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here