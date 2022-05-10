Weather Forecast For LSG vs GT, IPL 2022: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Pune?

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have had a similar fate in the current season of IPL. With 16 points from their 11 matches, both teams have virtually qualified for the playoffs and will be looking to cement their places at the top two spots of the points table in their upcoming matches. As the two teams come face to face at Pune’s MCA Stadium on May 10, Hardik Pandya & co. will be eager to get back to their winning momentum, leaving their recent losses behind. After being on top of their game in the first half of the tournament, Gujarat seems to have lost momentum, losing two matches back-to-back. The five-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians and LSG’s subsequent win has pushed Gujarat Titans to number two on the points table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

LSG will come into the contest with four consecutive victories. The KL Rahul led side registered a dominating win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. After scoring 176 while batting first, KKR showcased impressive bowling to pack Kolkata for 101 in the 15ht over. LSG registered a 75-run victory to get to 16 points and virtually confirm a playoff berth.

Weather Report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly cloudy and warm on Tuesday. However, it is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Gujarat game as there are zero chances of precipitation during the match time. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 56 per cent.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (Captain) Quinton De Kock (WK), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Hardik Pandya, Wriddiman Saha (WK), Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here