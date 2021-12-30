India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 5 Weather Forecast: Is Rain Going to Make an Appearance?

When the fifth day’s play of the first Test gets underway in Centurion, the Indian team will not only have South Africa batters hoping to block their march towards victory. Rain is expected to arrive at some point on Thursday and could end up having a final say in the result of the series opener between the two teams being played at the SuperSport Park.

Showers are expected in the afternoon meaning the first session may go ahead uninterrupted by weather elements. As per weather.com, there’s a 10 per cent chance of rain in the morning which increases to 65 per cent in the afternoon and reduces to 33 per cent by evening.

If the forecast is correct, the Indian team will have to wrap up the proceedings as quickly as possible meaning they have to get the remaining six wickets in the first session to eliminate possibility of rain having a say.

From South African perspective, this is good news with chances of draw improving massively, However, should the rain stay away, there’s also a chance that the hosts may end up going for the target.

All in all, all four outcomes are possible but the chances of a draw (thanks to forecast of a rain) or an Indian win are the two most likely results.

When the play on Day 4 ended, thanks to two late blows from Jasprit Bumrah, the contest swing massively in India’s favour with South Africa reduced to 94/4 in chase of 305.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were bowled out for 327 with KL Rahul hitting a century. In reply, South Africa conceded a big 130-run lead as they were bowled out for 197. The visitors then made 174-all out in their second dig and thus ended up setting the hosts 305 runs to win.

