'Weatherman DK Is Back:' Dinesh Karthik Brings Back His Popular Avatar Ahead of Border-Gavaksar Trophy

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has handled multiple roles in his cricket career. He has been a wicketkeeper, a finisher and a popular commentator too. And as a weatherman.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer is now all set to make his home debut as a commentator during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scheduled to start on February 9. And ahead of this assignment, Karthik made another special announcement on Monday.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: All You Need To Know

The veteran player revealed that he will now kick off his commentator’s stint in a brand-new avatar. Karthik said that in his first assignment of the series, he will don the weatherman’s hat. Previously, Karthik had done commentary during England’s tour of India in 2021 and during that, his timely updates on the weather went viral.

“The Weatherman DK is back on popular demand for India vs Australia. First assignment today at 5.30 pm on Instagram,” Dinesh Karthik wrote on Twitter.

The Weatherman DK is back on popular demand for #INDvAUS 🤪First assignment today at 5.30pm on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/yhHeHsh3pK — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 6, 2023

The post soon went viral.

A Twitter user wrote, “Good to have u back in the commentary box DK.”

Good to have u back in the comm box DK.— Gagan Thakur (@gagan_gt) February 6, 2023

Another social media user commented, “Tamil Nadu has some history with weathermen. Literally a lot from our state.”

Tamilnadu has some history with weathermans. Literally a lot from our state😁 — KTC Weatherman Saran (@saran_2016) February 6, 2023

A certain Twitter user expressed his desire to witness Karthik’s power-packed performance in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). “Coming soon in IPL match DK boss,” the comment read.

Coming soon in IPL match Dk BOSS 💓— Basavaraj Kalal (@BasavarajKalal2) February 6, 2023

Another social media user wrote, “Cannot wait, DK.”

Can't wait DK 🤗— DARKWING (@Amrit91947176) February 6, 2023

Karthik shared a announced his return to the commentary box via Twitter last week.

“Made my Test debut in India against Australia. Well, it’s happening again. Excited,” Karthik had shared.

Made my Test debut in India against Australia…Well…It's happening again! ☺️ #Excited #INDvAUS— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 2, 2023

Interestingly, Karthik made his Test debut against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 November 2004. He has so far played 26 Tests.

At the international level, he was last seen in action during a T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh in November last year.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Legend Predicts Pat Cummins-led Aussies to Beat India

Coming back to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the first Test match is scheduled to start on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The two mighty rivals are set to clash against each other across four Tests. After the completion of the Test series, they will then square off in a three-match ODI series.

Get the latest Cricket News here