'We’d be Very Open to Hosting Matches': Australia Interested in Hosting Series With India and Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja in January had proposed an annual four-nation T20 series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England to be hosted by the participating nation on a rotational basis.

Expressing his take on the proposed concept, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley has said they would be open to hosting Asian arch-rivals Pakistan and India in a series to revive a contest world cricket wants to see.

As reported by Reuters, Hockley said his board had not discussed the proposal but would be open to hosting Pakistan and India in a tri-series.

“Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It’s worked well in the past,” he told reporters in Rawalpindi, where Australia and Pakistan drew the first test in the 3-match series.

“We’d be very open to hosting matches. There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia. It’s a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities, we would love to do that,” he added.

India vs Pakistan cricket matches have been highly anticipated encounters since the two nations started playing against each other. Presently, their on-field rivalry has been confined to ICC events and the Asia Cup due to the strained relations between them.

However, such a multi-nation series would be unlikely to happen in the short- to medium-term, with the Future Tour Programme, the ICC’s international schedule, mapped out through to 2023. Pakistan and India are scheduled to play each other at the ICC-sanctioned T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Hockley said the October 23 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was already sold out.

