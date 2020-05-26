Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'We'd Have Been Fierce Enemies On Field, Best Friends Off It': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli

With Virat if you fight, he gets more focused, says the former Pakistan pacer

Cricketnext Staff |May 26, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
'We'd Have Been Fierce Enemies On Field, Best Friends Off It': Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli

Fierce enemies on the field, friends off it.

That's how Shoaib Akhtar and Virat Kohli would have been if they had played in the same era, according to the Pakistan pacer.

"We are both Punjabis and he seems like a guy with a big heart. We would have been best of friends off-field but fierce enemies on-field," Akhtar told ESPNcricinfo before explaining his possible approach to bowling at Kohli.

"With Virat if you fight, he gets more focused. So to bowl him out I would try to get him to lose focus. I would try to get into his head. At my extreme pace, I would have instigated him to pull me or play a cut because he doesn’t have these two shots. I know he loves to drive, so again at my extreme pace I would get him to drive and would have kept talking to him in between. Something like what Anderson did to him in England."

Recalling how he bowled to another attacking Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag, Akhtar said: "I bowled him short initially when I should have bowled the ball that’s going away from him. After I figured him, he could not score much against me. I bowled him out on multiple occasions, including at the IPL and in Lahore in 2006."

Akhar is one of the fastest bowlers the game has ever seen, but said he was the slowest among the crop of Pakistan pacers when he started. However, Akhtar said he was able to pick up the best qualities in each of them to emerge on top.

"Back in the days I was the slowest amongst the eight fast bowlers in the team including the likes of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and  Mohammad Zahid. And I had to make a name for myself. So I picked up the best qualities of all these bowlers," he said. "I picked up the sprint of one, bowling aggression of one, bowling sense of one, training sense of one, I even learnt how to speak from one. And I emerged at the top. There was a time when people would ask me how could I even think of replacing Waqar Younis and I would say - because I have the attitude. and when I am going to run I’ll own the ground. I’ll take wickets. Because I’ve learnt the trade."

However, Akhtar is not pleased with the current state of fast bowling in his country.

"What you need in team today are characters, players who can hunt you down, who can run like a lion and think like a Leopard," he said. "You have to bring people like me in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). I will find such people, train them in all aspects like how to eat, how to talk, how to bowl, mannerisms and build them up as a brand. But average management will bring average people into the system and sadly that’s what is happening in Pakistan today."

