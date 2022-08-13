WEF vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred, August 13, 10:30 PM IST

WEF vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix:

Welsh Fire will be eager to record their first victory in The Hundred Men’s tournament when they will take on Birmingham Phoenix.

Welsh Fire have been let down by their batters. The team scored only 107 runs in their opening game against Southern Brave to lose by nine wickets. They were no better in their second match.

Fire registered a 39-run defeat against Oval Invincibles after failing to chase 159 runs in 100 balls. For the team to do well, the batters, including David Miller, Ben Duckett, and Tom Banton, will have to score runs consistently.

Birmingham Phoenix also made a poor start to the tournament. They were handed a six-wicket loss in their first match by Trent Rockets. However, the team redeemed itself in its second game against Southern Brave. Phoenix posted a massive score of 176 runs in the first innings to score a victory by 53 runs. With two points, the team is fourth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix, here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs BPH Telecast

Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix game will not be telecast in India

WEF vs BPH Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEF vs BPH Match Details

WEF vs BPH match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 10:30 PM IST on August 13, Saturday.

WEF vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – David Miller

Vice-Captain – Dwaine Pretorius

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs BPH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Matthew Wade

Batters: Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes

WEF vs BPH Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire: Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Ollie Pope, David Miller, Ryan Higgins, Adam Zampa, Jake Ball, David Payne, Josh Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorious

Birmingham Phoenix: Tom Helm, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Benny Howell, Harry Brookes, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade (wk), Miles Hammond

