WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, July 31, 07:00 PM IST

WEF vs MNR dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for The Hundred Men's between Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals July 31, 07:00 PM IST

Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals Dream11, WEF vs MNR Dream11 Latest Update, WEF vs MNR Dream11 Win, WEF vs MNR Dream11 App, WEF vs MNR Dream11 2021, WEF vs MNR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, WEF vs MNR Dream11 Live Streaming

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals:

The 12th match of The Hundred Men’s will see Manchester Originals squaring off against Welsh Fire. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the match on July 31, Saturday at 07:00 PM IST.

Welsh Fire have emerged as a team to beat in the 100-ball tournament. Welsh started their run in the league with a stunning victory over Northern Superchargers by five runs. They backed it up with another win over Southern Brave by 18 runs. Welsh Fire are currently second in the points table with four points.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, are placed at the third position on the points table. They have secured victory in one league match while losing one game. Originals’ last game against Northern Superchargers was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals; here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs MNR Telecast

The Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF vs MNR Live Streaming

The WEF vs MNR game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WEF vs MNR Match Details

The match between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 31, Saturday at 07:00 PM IST.

WEF vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Carlos Braithwaite

Vice-Captain- Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Carlos Braithwaite, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Fred Klaassen, Qais Ahmad, Tom Hartley

WEF vs MNR Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire: Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Matt Critchley, Josh Cobb, Qais Ahmad, Tom Banton, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Jonny Bairstow(wk)

Manchester Originals: Carlos Brathwaite, Calvin Harrison, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Steven Finn, Matt Parkinson, Colin Munro, Tom Lammonby

