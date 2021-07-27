WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, July 27, 11:00 PM IST

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave: The eighth match of The Hundred Men’s will be played between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire. The Sofia Gardens in Cardiff will host the match on July 27, Tuesday at 11:00 PM IST. Welsh Fire and Southern Brave got off to contrasting starts in the competition.

Welsh Fire started their run in The Hundred Men’s competition with a victory. They defeated Northern Superchargers in their first match by five runs. Welsh are currently placed at the fifth position on the points table with two points under their belt. Entering the contest on Tuesday, the team will be eyeing another victory to take an early lead.

Southern Brave, on the other hand, lost their opening affair to Trent Rockets by nine wickets. They are serving as the wooden-spooners on The Hundred Men’s points table. While the bowlers were decent, it is the batting unit that needs to perform for the Southern Bravi to make a mark in the 100-ball tournament.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs SOB Telecast

The Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF vs SOB Live Streaming

The WEF vs SOB game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WEF vs SOB Match Details

The match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will be played at the Sofia Gardens, Cardiff on July 27, Tuesday at 11:00 PM IST.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain- James Neesham

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Davies

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Ben Duckett, Ross Whiteley, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham, Chris Jordan

Bowlers: Jake Ball, George Garton, Qais Ahmad

WEF vs SOB Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire: Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmed, David Payne, Ian Cockbain, Matt Critchley

Southern Brave: Ross Whiteley, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, James Vince, Alex Davies, Andre Russell, Liam Dawson, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs

