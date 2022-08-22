WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Monday’s Hundred 2022 match, August 22, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 pm IST

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Monday’s (August 22) Hundred 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave: The Welsh Fire (WEF) will be up against the Southern Brave (SOB) in the 22nd match of the Hundred Men 2022 tournament. The match will begin at 11:00 pm IST on Monday, August 22, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Welsh Fire’s misery continued as they endured a consecutive fourth defeat in the tournament. They were handed a crushing 47-run defeat by the Manchester Originals in the last encounter. The Originals were restricted to 150 runs courtesy of amazing bowling performances from Jake Ball who scalped four wickets, while Adam Zampa and Dwaine Pretorius bagged two wickets each. However, the mediocre total proved enough as the Fire batters never got close and were bowled out for just 102 runs.

Southern Brave had a very similar fate to the Welsh Fire. The James Vince-led side also suffered their fourth defeat of the season against the Originals. Batting first, the Originals posted the third-highest score of the season as their big guns Jos Butler and Andre Russel fired them to 188 runs. Brave started off well, with Vince and Quinton de Kock both scoring 20-plus runs, but eventually, the entire batting stumbled like a deck of cards as they were bowled out for 120 runs.

Both sides will be looking to end their dismal losing streak on Monday. Can the Welsh Fire triumph at their home ground or will the champions stamp their authority with a victory? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs SOB Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will not be telecast in India.

WEF vs SOB Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEF vs SOB Match Details

The WEF vs SOB match will be played at the Sophia Gardens Stadium in Cardiff on Monday, August 22, at 11:00 pm IST.

WEF vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Dwaine Pretorius

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: James Vince, Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Josh Cobb, James Fuller

Bowlers: Jake Lintott, Jake Ball, David Payne

Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave Possible Starting XI:

Welsh Fire Starting Line-up: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Josh Cobb (c), Matt Critchley, David Payne, Jake Ball, Noor Ahmad

Southern Brave Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Davies, Tim David, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Jake Lintott, Daniel Moriarty, Michael Hogan.

