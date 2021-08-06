WEF vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 06, 11:30 PM IST

WEF vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets:The 20th match of The Hundred Men’s will see Trent Rockets squaring off against Welsh Fire. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the match between Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets on August 06, Friday at 11:30 PM IST.

Welsh Fire need to produce some terrific performances to climb up the points table. They are currently second-last in the points table with two victories and as many defeats. Welsh started their campaign in the 100-ball competition on a blistering note as they won their both opening games against Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave, respectively. However, the team now seems to have lost their plot as they are coming into the contest on Friday after losing their last two matches.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, have performed well in the tournament. The Rockets are sitting at the second position with three victories from four league matches. Rockets won their first three games, however, their winning streak was broken in the last game as they lost to Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets; here is everything you need to know:

WEF vs TRT Telecast

The Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF vs TRT Live Streaming

The WEF vs TRT game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WEF vs TRT Match Details

The match between Welsh Fire and Trent Rockets will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on August 06, Friday at 11:30 PM IST.

WEF vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alex Hales

Vice-Captain- Tom Banton

Suggested Playing XI for WEF vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, D’arcy Short, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Samit Patel, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Matthew Carter

WEF vs TRT Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire: Tom Banton, Matthew Critchley, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Qais Ahmad, Matt Milnes, Josh Cobb, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, Jimmy Neesham

Trent Rockets: Samit Patel, Tom Moores, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Alex Hales, D’arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Matthew Carter, Tim van der Gugten, Luke Wood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here