WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's Welsh Fire Women vs London Spirit Women match 32, August 18, 07:30 PM IST

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Match 32 of The Hundred Women’s between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women:The 32nd match of the Hundred Women’s will be played between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women, on Wednesday, August 18. The match will be hosted at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff at 07:30 PM IST.

Sophie Luff-led Welsh Fire have already been knocked out of the tournament. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points from seven games. The Fire are on a three-match losing streak, including a 39-run loss against their Southern Brave counterparts in their previous outing.

On the other hand, opponents London Spirit after a good start have lost their way in the tournament. The Heather Knight-led team are staring down elimination ahead of their last league encounter tonight, while the Spirit seemed to gain back their momentum after defeating the Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals. However, they succumbed to an eight-wicket loss at the hands of the Oval Invincibles, which further dented their cause and they are not in the most comfortable position.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire Women and London Spirit Women; here is everything you need to know:

WEF-W vs LNS-W Telecast

The match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Live Streaming

The game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WEF-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, August 18 at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff at 07:30 PM IST.

WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Suggested Playing XI for WEF-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Batswomen: Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Sophie Munro, Nicole Harvey

WEF-W vs LNS-W Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (WK), Sophie Luff (C), Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Alex Griffiths

London Spirit Women: Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (WK), Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Freya Davies, Sophie Munro, Alice Monaghan

