WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, July 31, 03:30 PM IST

WEF-W vs MNR-W dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for The Hundred Women's between Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women July 31, 03:30 PM IST

WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Welsh Fire Women and Manchester Originals Women:

The 12th match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Manchester Originals Women and Welsh Fire Women. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the match on July 31, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST. Both Welsh Fire Women and Manchester Originals Women have succumbed to poor performances in The Hundreds.

Thus, the cricket fraternity should brace themselves for the clash of the bottoms of the points table. Welsh Fire Women are serving as the wooden-spooners in The Hundred’s Women. They have lost both their league matches against Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave respectively.

Manchester Originals Women, on the other hand, have lost two league matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. They are languishing at the second-last position on the points table. Manchester are entering the contest on Saturday after an abandoned game against Northern Superchargers Women.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire Women and Manchester Originals Women; here is everything you need to know:

WEF-W vs MNR-W Telecast

The Welsh Fire Women vs Manchester Originals Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF-W vs MNR-W Live Streaming

The WEF-W vs MNR-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WEF-W vs MNR-W Match Details

The match between Welsh Fire Women and Manchester Originals Women will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on July 31, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST.

WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain- Emma Lamb

Suggested Playing XI for WEF-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee

Batsmen: Georgia Redmayne, Alice Macleod, Georgie Boyce

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Piepa Cleary, Laura Jackson

WEF-W vs MNR-W Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire Women: Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Alice Macleod, Georgia Redmayne, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Taylor(wk)

Manchester Originals Women: Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Eleanor Threlkeld(wk), Georgie Boyce, Lizelle Lee, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Laura Jackson, Cordelia Griffith, Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone

