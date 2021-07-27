WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred Women, July 27, 7:30 PM IST

WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Welsh Fire Women and Southern Brave Women The Hundred Women: The Welsh Fire and Southern Brave will clash with their Southern Brave counterparts in the eighth match of the ongoing The Hundred Women’s 2021 tournament on Tuesday, July 27. The game will be hosed at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Both sides head into this thrilling encounter on the back of contrasting results. Southern Brave Women were off to a flying start in the season with a 23-run win over Trent Rockets on Saturday and they will be looking to make it two in two tonight. On the other hand, Welsh Fire Women, will be looking to bounce back from their six-wicket loss against Northern Superchargers in the opening fixture.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire Women and Southern Brave Women here is everything you need to know:

WEF-W vs SOB-W Telecast

The Welsh Fire Women vs Southern Brave Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the game in India can live stream it on the Fancode app or website.

WEF-W vs SOB-W Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 27 at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

WEF-W vs SOB-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Bryony Smith

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for WEF-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Carla Rudd

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Stefanie Taylor, Anya Shrubsole, Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell

WEF-W vs SOB-W Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire Women: Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor, Sophie Luff (C), Georgia Hennessy, Alice Macleod, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths, Katie George, Nicole Harvey

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Boucher, Carla Rudd, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here