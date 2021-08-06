WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 06, 08:00 PM IST

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women:The 20th match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Trent Rockets Women and Welsh Fire Women. The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff will host the match on August 06, Friday at 08:00 PM IST. Both Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women have experienced decent rides in The Hundreds so far.

Welsh Fire Women have featured in four league matches, winning two and losing as many games. They kickstarted their campaign in the competition with two back-to-back losses against Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave, respectively. However, after losing two matches, Welsh Fire scripted a memorable comeback by winning their next two consecutive games.

Just like Welsh Fire Women, Trent Rockets Women have also registered two victories and two losses from four league games thus far. Trent will be coming into the contest on Friday after winning their last two matches against London Spirit Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women; here is everything you need to know:

WEF-W vs TRT-W Telecast

The Welsh Fire Women vs Trent Rockets Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEF-W vs TRT-W Live Streaming

The WEF-W vs TRT-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

WEF-W vs TRT-W Match Details

The match between Welsh Fire Women and Trent Rockets Women will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on August 06, Friday at 08:00 PM IST.

WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nat Sciver

Vice-Captain- Sammy Jo-Johnson

Suggested Playing XI for WEF-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rachel Priest

Batsmen: Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Nicole Harvey, Piepa Cleary, Lucy Higham

WEF-W vs TRT-W Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire Women: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker, Piepa Cleary, Alex Griffiths

Trent Rockets Women: Rachel Priest, Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Abbey Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis, Lucy Higham, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Nat Sciver

