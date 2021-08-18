WEL vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's Welsh Fire vs London Spirit match 32, August 18, 11:00 PM IST

WEL vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Welsh Fire and London Spirit:Welsh Fire will be up against London Spirit in the upcoming 32nd match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The encounter between the two sides will be played at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 18 at 11:00 PM IST. Both sides have already been knocked out of the tournament and the upcoming encounter is a dead rubber formality.

The Welsh Fire started with two wins but haven’t notched a positive result since Jonny Bairstow left the team owing to international duty. Ben Duckett-led side are currently on a five-match losing streak and are placed seventh in the points table. In their previous game, they were handed an eight-wicket loss by table-toppers Southern Brave.

London Spirit, on the other hand, have delivered a horrendous performance throughout the competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just one victory from seven league matches so far. Eoin Morgan-led side will now be hoping to play spoilsport by scripting victory in their last match of the tournament as they have a chance of finishing sixth.

Ahead of the match between Welsh Fire and London Spirit; here is everything you need to know:

WEL vs LNS Telecast

The match will not be broadcasted in India.

WEL vs LNS Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

WEL vs LNS Match Details

The match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 18, at 11:00 PM IST.

WEL vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Suggested Playing XI for WEL vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Eoin Morgan, Joe Cracknell, Josh Inglis

All-rounders: James Neesham, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Blake Cullen, Qais Ahmad, Bradley Wheal

WEL vs LNS Probable XIs:

Welsh Fire: David Lloyd, Tom Banton (WK), Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett (C), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Qais Ahmad, Luke Fletcher, David Payne

London Spirit: Adam Rossington (WK), Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (C), Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane

