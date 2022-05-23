'Welcome, Little Man': Kane Williamson, Partner Sarah Raheem Welcome Baby Boy

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his partner Sarah Raheem have welcomed a baby boy. Williamson announced the birth of his second child on Sunday, via an Instagram post. Posting a snap of Sarah holding the newborn, along with their first child, Williamson wrote, “Welcome to the whnau little man.”

Williamson and Sarah have a daughter Maggie, who was born in 2019. As soon as the cricketer made the announcement, wishes started to pour in from all corners.

Cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Mike Hesson, who is Director of Cricket Operations at Royal Challengers Bangalore, congratulated the couple for embracing parenthood for the second time. Williamson’s former SunRisers Hyderabad teammate David Warner also extended wishes to the couple.

Williamson was leading SunRiers Hyderabad in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The skipper had left the SRH bio-bubble on May 18. He flew back to New Zealand to be with his partner and family for the birth of their second child. The Orange Army did not have the desired season, as they finished 8th in the 10-team league table, picking up 12 points in 14 matches. The Kiwi star, himself couldn’t do much as he has only 216 runs in 13 matches- under his belt, with a strike rate of less than 100.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced Williamson as he was the stand-in captain for SRH in their final IPL 2022 league match against Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 22. The team was unable to defend a 157-run total on a two-paced pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Riding on their stunning bowling attack and Liam Livingstone’s blitz, PBKS registered a 5-wicket win. The Mayank Agarwal-led squad chased down the target with 29 balls to spare.

Williamson will now take up national duties. The cricketer will be heading to England for New Zealand’s 3-match Test series in June. He will lead his national side after a lengthy hiatus, following an injury. Interestingly, Williamson will be up against his former captain Brendon McCullum, who is currently serving as the head coach for the England Test side.

