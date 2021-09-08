Welcome to the world, Esther Kate Finch: Aussie skipper Aaron Finch blessed with a baby girl

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch and his wife Amy Finch have been blessed with a baby girl. The swashbuckling cricketer confirmed the news on Wednesday by sharing a picture of his newborn daughter from his official Instagram handle. Posting a couple of pictures of his daughter on the photo and video sharing application, Finch wrote, “Welcome to the world Esther Kate Finch.” In the first photograph, Esther could be seen lying on a bed with a note tucked under her head that read, “Hey, I am new around here.” The second image was a picture of the Finch family – Aaron, Amy and Esther.

“Our little princess arrived yesterday at 4.58 pm weighing 3.54 kg. Amy Finch did an amazing job and both she and bub are very healthy,” Finch further added on the post.

The post was soon filled with the well-wishers of the Finch family as they extended their greetings to the happy couple.Responding to the post, David Warner’s wife Candice wrote, “She is perfect in every way. Congratulations.”Ace Australian pacer Pat Cummins mentioned, “Brilliant news!! Congrats guys.”

England cricketer Rory Burns expressed, “Congratulations Finches! Awesome news!”Veteran Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist and former England skipper Michael Vaughan also appeared in the comment section of the post and dropped a bunch of clapping emojis.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja’s wife Rachel also dropped three ‘smiling face with heart-eyes’ emojis.Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma also congratulated the duo.

Meanwhile, Finch was last seen in action during Australia’s five-match T20I series against West Indies, which the Aussie lost 4-1.Finch will return to national duties next month to lead Australia in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman.Australia will kick-start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on Saturday, October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

