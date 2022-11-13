'Well Deserved': Virat Kohli, Other Legends Congratulate England for Winning T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler’s England on Sunday scripted a new chapter in the history book of cricket with a second T20 World Cup title. The Three Lions defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to become only the team to win two T20 world titles after the West Indies. Also, the English side now holds the 50-over and T20 World Cup simultaneously and the first-ever nation to achieve this remarkable feat.

England outclassed Pakistan across departments with their all-round performance. The pressure was always on Babar Azam & Co as their batting never flourished against a potent English bowling attack majorly led by Sam Curran and brilliantly backed by the likes of Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan. Buttler’s bowlers were so effective that Pakistan batters could muster only 8 boundaries and a couple of sixes. Shan Masood top-scored with 28-ball 38 as Pakistan posted a lowly 137/8 in their quota of 20 overs.

ALSO READ|‘Reaping Rewards After a Long Journey’, Says England Captain Jos Butler After T20 World Cup Win

In reply, Ben Stokes unleashed the match-winner in himself and made it a memorable game with an unbeaten 52 off 49 deliveries. England chased down the target with 6 balls to spare.

Entire had their eyes on the Pakistan vs England game and once it was over, social media was flooded with congratulatory posts for the new World Champions. Virat Kohli, the highest scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022, congratulated England on a terrific victory.

Here’re some more reactions from the cricket fraternity.

Back with phone signal & BOOM! Never in doubt, @englandcricket !

❤️ — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) November 13, 2022

Woodie to the rescue once again. The @gradecricketer boys a really fangirling the shit out of the AAA pass tonight. They were both shouting for @TheRealPCB too. Shameless boys https://t.co/Lke0z5jL9x — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) November 13, 2022

Scenes around 10 Downing Street tonight Congratulations England, richly deserved #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vmOFAo9OG2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 13, 2022

Lesson from this World T20: Pakistan can’t win Cup by just bowling, India can’t win Cup by just batting. England has batters, spinners, pacers, fielders, and luck — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 13, 2022

Pakistan’s bowling made a match of it…to be honest, only Pakistan could’ve stretched England this far. Outstanding bowling unit. #T20WorldCupFinal — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 13, 2022

Well played England. Duly deserved for truly being outstanding in the white ball game for the last 5 years . Pakistan showed great spirit to get the final and will get even better. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 13, 2022

Congratulations to England for playing a strong entertaining brand of cricket. Well played Pakistan for never giving up! Cricket was the winner #T20WorldCupFinal — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) November 13, 2022

Many many congratulations to England on their tremendous win against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup2022 finals, outstanding efforts put in by both teams and hats off to @benstokes38 on his top class performance.#EngvsPak — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 13, 2022

Congratulations to England on winning the #T20WorldCup. They have been magnificent over the past couple of years and this is just icing on the cake. Hard luck to Pakistan who fought har but england were just too good. Ben stokes- Man of steel. — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 13, 2022

Great final in front of 80,000-plus fans at the MCG. Congrats to England for their stirring title win and to Pakistan for putting up a brave fight.#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCupFinal — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 13, 2022

Well done on the highly spirited bowling performance throughout the world cup Pakistan #T20WorldCup — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 13, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Six years after Stokes was left heartbroken in the 2016 final at Kolkata when West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over, the all-rounder finally found redemption by rising to the occasion at the MCG and sealing England’s second T20 World Cup trophy.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here