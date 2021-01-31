- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
'Well Done Boom, Pretty Close' - Anil Kumble Impressed With Jasprit Bumrah's Imitation
"Well done", said Anil Kumble who has been impressed with Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler tried to imitate the legendary leg-spinner's bowling action.
- IANS
- Updated: January 31, 2021, 1:10 PM IST
On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its official Twitter handle, showing Bumrah imitating Kumble's action in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against England.
India vs England: Virat Kohli in Line to Surpass MS Dhoni as Most Successful Skipper at Home
"We have all seen Jasprit Bumrah's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler," the BCCI tweeted on its handle along with video frames of Bumrah bowling his leg-spinners.
There Was a Little Bit of Blood Clot on the Shoulder But it's All Settled: Cheteshwar Pujara on Bodyline Bowling in Brisbane
In reply, Kumble wrote: "Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series."
Well done Boom. Pretty close 👍🏽. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series.
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 31, 2021
Kumble announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 after scalping 619 and 337 wickets respectively in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs. He is the third highest leading wicket-taker in Test cricket after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne(708).
India are slated to take on England in a four-match Test series beginning February 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Following that, the two teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking